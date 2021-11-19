Notebook: Kansas Set For TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

Another scoring outburst from Ochai Agbaji propels No. 3 KU past Stony Brook | KUsports.com

“When they told me that, I put him back in and I told him to shoot it and he didn’t shoot it,” Self said after the victory. “I told him, ‘You’re only going to get one more chance.’ I was hoping he could get it at home — not that it’s a huge deal — but he’ll have to wait until Orlando to do that.”

Notebook: Jacobee Bryant's big game for KU football earns CB spot on PFF team of the week | KUsports.com

In a game that featured numerous standout moments and plays for the Jayhawks this past Saturday at Texas, the performance by Kansas football cornerback Jacobee Bryant graded out as one of the best individual showings in the country.

Jalon Daniels: KU football's near upset at Texas 2 years ago inspired him | KUsports.com

Named this week’s Gorilla Glue “Toughest Player on Planet Earth” by “The Rich Eisen Show” after helping the Jayhawks beat the Longhorns on the road in overtime, Daniels said it was that shootout in Austin, Texas, two years ago that grabbed his attention as a recruit.

Bits o Chalk

President Joe Biden says U.S. 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was considering a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the Games.

Stephen Curry scores 40 in Golden State Warriors' win despite hip contusion that could keep him out Friday

"He's one of the greatest players in the history of the game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "And he's the greatest 3-point shooter of all time. And the way he moves off the ball, he's so strong and fluid and he understands the game on and off the ball. And he's fearless. So you throw all that together -- and he's always capable of catching fire like that. As amazing as it was, it didn't shock me because this is what he does."

Antonio Brown obtained fake COVID-19 vaccination card, former chef alleges

The Times reported Thursday that, according to Steven Ruiz -- a former personal chef for the wide receiver -- Brown had his girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, reach out to Ruiz over the summer to obtain a fake vaccination card that said Brown had received the Johnson & Johnson shot. According to text messages provided by Ruiz, Moreau offered $500 for a fake card.

Eraser Dust

John Goodman on COVID-19, cannabis and SF's 'Freak Brothers'

… Except this year, when Goodman lent his voice to a new animated comedy called “The Freak Brothers.” This is an original show on Tubi: one of the discount streaming services that has ads and, by law, must have the letter “u” somewhere in its name: Tubi, Vudu, Pluto, Uzululufu and what have you. In the show, Goodman abandons his regular deep voice — you know the one — and renders it nearly unrecognizable to play stoner idiot Fat Freddy Freekowtski. Freddy is one of three brothers living in Haight-Ashbury in 1969 who, along with their cat, smoke a fat joint that’s so strong, they pass out for 50 years and wake up in 2020. Many culture shock jokes ensue. Even more extremely basic weed jokes ensue. The second episode features Fat Freddy growing weed out of his ass, which I will attempt to do myself somewhere down the line.

Library reviewing gender identity books after complaints filed | Daily Inter Lake

One of the books targeted for removal is a graphic novel about gender identity titled “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Aia Kobabe. The other is "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age novel.

The real Lord of the Flies: what happened when six boys were shipwrecked for 15 months | Society books | The Guardian

Then, on the eighth day, they spied a miracle on the horizon. A small island, to be precise. Not a tropical paradise with waving palm trees and sandy beaches, but a hulking mass of rock, jutting up more than a thousand feet out of the ocean. These days, ‘Ata is considered uninhabitable. But “by the time we arrived,” Captain Warner wrote in his memoirs, “the boys had set up a small commune with food garden, hollowed-out tree trunks to store rainwater, a gymnasium with curious weights, a badminton court, chicken pens and a permanent fire, all from handiwork, an old knife blade and much determination.” While the boys in Lord of the Flies come to blows over the fire, those in this real-life version tended their flame so it never went out, for more than a year.

President Joe Biden says U.S. 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was considering a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the Games.

F.D.A. Authorizes Coronavirus Booster Shots for All Adults - The New York Times

If the C.D.C. agrees, adults who received a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago could be eligible by this weekend.

Austria Covid: Nationwide vaccine mandate announced, lockdown reimposed - CNN

Schallenberg said his government would look to impose the national vaccine requirement from February 1. Just under 66% of Austria's total population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lower rates in the European Union, where cases are surging.

Unite the Right trial is exposing the chasm between who plans White nationalism's battles and who does the fighting - CNN

(CNN)A key federal defendant accused of conspiracy over the 2017 Unite the Right rally was forced this week to confront his own explicit calls for violence -- and who should do the actual fighting -- in the months before the deadly event unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia.

House Democrats expected to pass Biden's social safety net expansion on Friday - CNNPolitics

His delay was not expected to affect the eventual outcome of the vote, as Democrats projected confidence that they had enough support to send the measure to the Senate, where significant hurdles remain. Moderate Senate Democrats are expected to demand changes to the bill, meaning the House will likely have to vote on it again in the coming weeks before it goes to Biden's desk.

Jason Alexander Names 'Seinfeld' Moment That Got A 'Solid Minute' Of Laughs | HuffPost Entertainment

“There was a solid minute or more of laughter,” he said. “That’s a lot of laughing, where you can’t go on, you can’t do the next line, because the audience is laughing that hard? That was huge.”

Nintendo Insider Teases Major Legend of Zelda Announcement

An announcement or reveal is presumably what is being teased here. To this end, we wouldn't be surprised if a similar remaster to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for either Ocarina of Time or Wind Waker -- which have been rumored since the start of the year -- are announced and revealed. However, it's also possible the celebrations will be nothing more than a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.