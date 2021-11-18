Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Stony Brook Seawolves

Tonight's game for the Kansas Jayhawks is another one of this games where you just don't know much about the opponent, but we all expect a big win.

So once again, I asked the staff here to give me some sort of GIF that best encapsulates some aspect of the game tonight.

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own GIF prediction in the comments below!

fizzle406:

Ed Note: He searched for "dominate" and this is what he got.

Kyle_Davis21:

Mike.Plank:

dnoll5:

Andy Mitts: probably uttered by every KU player as they walked in the building