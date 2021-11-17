Notebook: Jalon Daniels May Start vs TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

After breakout game in OT win at Texas, QB Jalon Daniels 'could' start for KU football going forward | KUsports.com

Although KU head coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday during his weekly press conference he’s “probably not” going to officially name a starting QB heading into this week’s road game at TCU, Leipold said Daniels is “all in” on playing during the final two weeks of the season, even though that would mean no longer redshirting.

KU basketball player Jalen Wilson formally charged with DUI; attorney says he will apply for diversion | KUsports.com

Wilson, 21, of Denton, Texas, is accused of unlawfully operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which is a misdemeanor, according to a charging document provided to the Journal-World.

Kansas volleyball announces signing of 4 top prospects in 2022 recruiting class | KUsports.com

McCarthy and Swanson will join the Jayhawks in January after graduating high school a semester early and Dalton and Kirsch are slated to arrive next fall.

Bits o Chalk

Golden State Warriors enjoy return to spotlight as Brooklyn Nets acknowledge they're not there yet

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- After the Brooklyn Nets were routed by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night on their home floor, losing 117-99 to fall to 0-4 this season against the Warriors, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, Nets coach Steve Nash said his team doesn't belong in the same conversation as those teams yet.

Staples Center to become Crypto.com Arena in reported $700 million naming rights deal

The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA's Lakers and Clippers, the NHL's Kings and the WNBA's Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson draws 'good reports' after 5-on-5 work

"He played 5-on-5 [Monday] and then I think he's going to play 5-on-5 [Wednesday]," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets. "James [Wiseman] did not play. He hasn't been cleared yet for 5-on-5, but Klay did, and I got good reports and he's got to keep going. A two-year absence requires a lot of work. Not just a rehab, but the endurance, the strength, so it's great that he's playing 5-on-5 but it doesn't mean he's going to be ready to step on an NBA floor next week or something, but he's progressing really well."

Jamaica vs. United States - Football Match Report - November 16, 2021 - ESPN

Jamaica struck back to level the score 1-1 before the 25-minute mark with a superb individual effort from West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, who smashed a shot from well outside the box that left U.S. keeper Zack Steffen no chance.

Top seven in College Football Playoff rankings remain unchanged as Houston debuts

The top seven teams -- Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State -- all won this past weekend, so their rankings remain unchanged from a week ago.

Eraser Dust

The Biden-Xi meeting left one big question unanswered, says analyst

“The open question for the broader relationship is whether the US and China can constructively manage the slow-motion collision that is now unfolding between their very different worldviews,” said Stephen Olson, senior research fellow at Hinrich Foundation, in Tuesday note after the virtual summit.

The FDA reportedly plans to approve COVID boosters for all this week. Why experts say that’s the right call.

Last Thursday, Colorado became the first state in the U.S. to approve COVID-19 boosters for all residents over 18 who were initially vaccinated at least six months ago — breaking with federal officials, who at the time had authorized the shots only for seniors and others at high risk of serious illness because of living arrangements, working conditions or medical issues.

Racial covenants, still on the books in virtually every state, are hard to erase : NPR

What Selders found was a racially restrictive covenant in the Prairie Village Homeowners Association property records that says, "None of said land may be conveyed to, used, owned, or occupied by negroes as owners or tenants." The covenant applied to all 1,700 homes in the homeowners association, she said.

Thousands remain without power in northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Thousands of people across northwest Montana remain without power after gusty winds brought down trees and powerlines.

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" - E! Online

"Jake has no interest in any of it," the insider shares. "He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that."

Video shows deer break window, jump into church on opening day of Michigan’s hunting season - The Washington Post

They saw a shattered window in the auditorium and heard thumping in the dark, pastor Amanda Eicher told MLive.com. When they turned on the lights, however, they were surprised to find a 10-point buck scrambling to escape.

Question of the Day

What theme song starts playing in your head when you see this gif?