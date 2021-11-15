Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas, Again

Dwight Coleby says ‘being able to attend KU was a privilege’

“It’s tough to leave but something that had to be done,” Coleby said. “He (Self) said he didn’t want me to leave, but he agreed it was probably best for my future. If I could put up the numbers it probably would be the best thing I could do.”

'That was Jared, wasn't it?': KU football reserve walk-on Jared Casey makes game-winning catch at Texas | KUsports.com

“That was Jared, wasn’t it?” Jerry asked in amazement, as seen in a video posted Sunday by Jared’s brother, Justin.

Shocking KU football win at Texas meant ‘the world’ to RB Devin Neal | KUsports.com

“It means the world to me. I watched the ups and downs of this program since (I was) a little kid. I dreamed of this moment, playing here, coming to this crazy environment,” Neal told reporters after he helped KU win its first Big 12 road game since 2008, when Neal was just 5.

Jalon Daniels 'outstanding' for KU football in start; but next week's QB plans undetermined | KUsports.com

“We’re very fortunate to have him,” KU head coach Lance Leipold said about Daniels earlier in the week.

Lance Leipold wanted KU football to go for 2 — and the win — even before OT began | KUsports.com

“We made the decision early. If we scored, we were going for two — going for the win,” Leipold told reporters after KU’s dramatic 57-56 shootout victory at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Jayhawks win OT thriller at Texas, ending KU football's 13-year Big 12 road losing streak | KUsports.com

A blissful opening half for the perennial Big 12 underdog Kansas football program set the stage for the Jayhawks’ first conference road victory in 13 years Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Washington Huskies fire football coach Jimmy Lake in second season

"Making a head-coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off.

Cam Newton produces touchdowns on first two plays back with Carolina Panthers

The 32-year-old quarterback produced touchdowns on his first two plays Sunday to propel Carolina to a 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Russell Wilson points to two bad throws as Seattle Seahawks' undoing in shutout loss to Green Bay Packers

But he didn't blame his uncharacteristically poor performance on his surgically repaired finger, as much as his lousy numbers and some of his errant throws might suggest it was an issue in his first game in five weeks.

Biden-Xi summit: Taiwan in focus as US seeks to avoid a conflict with China

“I do not expect tariffs to be something that will be on the agenda for tomorrow night,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Sunday during a background briefing on the highly anticipated video call.

Kyle Rittenhouse Homicide Trial: 500 National Guard troops on standby as closing arguments set for trial - CNN

(CNN)As attorneys in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial prepare for closing arguments Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has 500 National Guard troops on standby outside of Kenosha, ahead of a possible verdict.

Venture Boldly campaign markets Kalispell brand | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell’s stewards put a new face on the city this month. At the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s annual Grand Event on Nov. 10, the Chamber and Discover Kalispell unveiled “Venture Boldly,” a new campaign for marketing the town.

Infrastructure Deal Delivers Federal Funds for Montana - Flathead Beacon

A Washington Post analysis shows the bill allocates anywhere from 40% to 80% of spending towards specific infrastructure projects depending on the definition of infrastructure, which many proponents expand to include upgrades to the electric grid, electric vehicle charging stations and expanded broadband access.

19 learning projects funded in Kalispell | KECI

Among the projects: Kalispell Middle School has new STEM equipment, Elrod Elementary has new white board tables, and Rankin Elementary has calm down kits to help students identify emotions and healthy social /emotional responses.

Antibody infusions a 'game-changer' in fight against Covid | Daily Inter Lake

The first wave of Covid-19 peaked in the Flathead Valley exactly a year ago this week. Active cases in the county climbed to nearly 2,500 — the highest of the entire pandemic — and statewide hospitalizations and deaths were rising at an alarming rate.

Chris Daughtry's daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide.