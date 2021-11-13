Filed under: Kansas Jayhawk Football Kansas beats Texas All Blue Thread New, 64 comments RCJH By Mike.Plank Nov 13, 2021, 10:33pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kansas beats Texas All Blue Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images HORNS DOWN You guys know the rules, say whatever you want, keep it within the community guidelines, and REC EVERYTHING, turn this thread BLUE! More From Rock Chalk Talk Jayhawks Grill Longhorns 57-56 Kansas at Texas Open Thread Predictions: Texas Podcast: Previewing Texas The Weekend Mauling: 11.13.2021 How to Watch: Kansas at Texas Loading comments...
Loading comments...