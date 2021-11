KU and UT-Austin get together for a Saturday night affair in Texas.

Join us in the open thread in the comments section below!

Check out this link for TV/radio information.

Click here for a more in-depth preview of the matchup.

UT-A leads the all-time series against Kansas 16-3*. However, KU has won* two of the last five* matchups as detailed in the preview linked above.

It’s about gametime, so ...

RCJH