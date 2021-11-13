How to Watch: Kansas at Texas

Kansas hits the road to Lone Star State to take on the Longhorns of UT-Austin.

Texas owns a 16-3* record against Kansas. Three of the last four matchups have been one-score affairs. Click here for a closer look at the matchup between these two squads.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

Texas: 4-5, 2-4

Kansas: 1-8, 0-6

Line: Texas -30.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Nov 13, 6:30 p.m. CDT

Austin, TX: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)

TV: ESPNU

- Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst), Lauren Sisler (Sideline)

Online streaming: www.espn.com/watch (cable subscription required)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Reporter)

- Sirius: XM 380, SXM App 970

- Online Radio Stream: www.kuathletics.leanplayer.com