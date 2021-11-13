How to Watch: Kansas at Texas

Kansas hits the road to Lone Star State to take on the Longhorns of UT-Austin.
Texas owns a 16-3* record against Kansas. Three of the last four matchups have been one-score affairs. Click here for a closer look at the matchup between these two squads.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
Texas: 4-5, 2-4
Kansas: 1-8, 0-6
Line: Texas -30.5
How to Watch
Saturday, Nov 13, 6:30 p.m. CDT
Austin, TX: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
TV: ESPNU
- Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst), Lauren Sisler (Sideline)
Online streaming: www.espn.com/watch (cable subscription required)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Reporter)
- Sirius: XM 380, SXM App 970
- Online Radio Stream: www.kuathletics.leanplayer.com
