How to Watch: Tarleton State at Kansas

Kansas and Tarleton State meet up in Allen Fieldhouse for a noncon matchup in the home opener for the Jayhawks.
Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #3 by the AP, while Tarleton State comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #3 and the Texans at #214. The preseason conference media poll picked Tarleton to finish 9th in the 13-team WAC this year.
These two programs have never met.
This is the regular season opener for both squads. Tarleton State moved from D2 to D1 in the 2020-21 season.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(3) Kansas: 1-0, 0-0 Big 12
Tarleton State: 0-1, 0-0 WAC
Line: Kansas -26
How to Watch
Friday, Nov 12, 7:00 p.m. CDT
Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse
TV: ESPN+
- Dave Armstrong (Play-by-Play), Wayne Simien (Analyst)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
Kansas has won 48-straight home openers dating back to the 1972-73 campaign.
Kansas opened the season in the AP top-7 for the 10th consecutive year this season.
Tarleton State is in its second season as a Division 1 program.
