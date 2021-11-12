How to Watch: Tarleton State at Kansas

Kansas and Tarleton State meet up in Allen Fieldhouse for a noncon matchup in the home opener for the Jayhawks.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #3 by the AP, while Tarleton State comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #3 and the Texans at #214. The preseason conference media poll picked Tarleton to finish 9th in the 13-team WAC this year.

These two programs have never met.

This is the regular season opener for both squads. Tarleton State moved from D2 to D1 in the 2020-21 season.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(3) Kansas: 1-0, 0-0 Big 12

Tarleton State: 0-1, 0-0 WAC

Line: Kansas -26

How to Watch

Friday, Nov 12, 7:00 p.m. CDT

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN+

- Dave Armstrong (Play-by-Play), Wayne Simien (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas has won 48-straight home openers dating back to the 1972-73 campaign.

Kansas opened the season in the AP top-7 for the 10th consecutive year this season.

Tarleton State is in its second season as a Division 1 program.