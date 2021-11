Kansas and Tarleton State meet up in Allen Fieldhouse for KU’s 2021-22 home opener.

Check out this link for TV/Radio information and some fun facts about the game.

Click here for a more in-depth preview of the matchup between KU and Tarleton State.

Kansas comes into the matchup off an 87-74 win over Michigan State in New York City, while Tarleton dropped a 62-50 affair at Stanford in its season opener on Tuesday.

It’s about gametime, so...

RCJH