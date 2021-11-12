Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day

The Rock Chalkboard

Self reunion with longtime friend, Billy Gillispie, only part of the picture for Kansas vs. Tarleton State | KUsports.com

While last year’s opportunity at a reunion with longtime friend Billy Gillispie was erased because of a COVID-19 issue, Kansas coach Bill Self said Thursday that KU promised to put Gillispie’s Tarleton State squad on this season’s schedule as soon as the 2020 game was canceled.

KU football OC: Freshman QBs Conrad Hawley, Ben Easters 'have a passion to improve' | KUsports.com

Two of the least experienced quarterbacks on the Kansas football roster aren’t expected to be needed any time in the final weeks of the season. But that doesn’t mean freshmen Conrad Hawley and Ben Easters are taking an idle approach to their development.

KU men's basketball program signs 4 in 2022 class, KU women ink 2 in early signing period | KUsports.com

“Overall, this is an outstanding recruiting class,” Self said in a Thursday news release announcing the signings. “I feel great about these four (signees) because they are all impact players for us next year.”

RB Amauri Pesek-Hickson stepping into larger role for KU football | KUsports.com

Up to this point in the season, Amauri Pesek-Hickson hasn’t been heavily involved with the Kansas football team’s offensive game plan. But that could change when the Jayhawks play at Texas this week.

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack

According to Lee, who said she was with a group of friends who were all of Asian descent, one of the passengers sprayed her arm with pepper spray before the car drove away.

Cam Newton signs deal to rejoin Carolina Panthers

Newton's return created a buzz around the Carolinas that cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who grew up in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina, and played with Newton the past year and a half in New England, understands better than most.

Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores: Kept Tua Tagovailoa in because he was playing well

Although Tagovailoa was "a lot closer" to being physically ready to start than he was last week, when he did not play against the Houston Texans, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the team was comfortable in Tagovailoa operating as the team's backup.

Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner tussle ends in four ejections in Pacers win over Jazz

The tussle began after Gobert appeared to pull Turner down to the ground with him after Turner blocked his shot at the rim with just over four minutes left in the game. Turner responded by shoving Gobert in the back, which led the Jazz center to bear hug Turner and try to wrestle him to the floor.

Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial faces backlash for Asian food joke

“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming … isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor,” Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said ahead of a lunch break.

What’s next for COVID-19 in US? Coronavirus hot spots may provide a grim preview - oregonlive.com

The contagious delta variant is driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the U.S.

Mark Ruffalo Has the Perfect Response to Paul Rudd Being the Sexiest Man Alive

"Is that Paul Rudd...#sexiestmanalive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man. I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title," Ruffalo wrote. Paul Bettany, another Marvel star, commented on the post, saying, "That he is." You can view Ruffalo's post, which features a very funny clip, below:

Spotify Plans to Add Audiobooks to Its Already Cluttered App

Spotify is already a mess of music and podcasts, and soon the platform will offer audiobooks as part of the heap of content clamoring for your ears every time you open the app.

The Beatles star denounced Oasis singer Liam Gallagher - 'He's a pain' | Music | Entertainment | Express.co.uk

In the 1990s Oasis were quickly becoming one of the biggest British bands of all time. Their triumphant rise to fame brought them interest and attention from all kinds of other artists, including their idols: The Beatles. While Ringo Starr was quite friendly towards the Manchester-based rockers, George Harrison was not.

