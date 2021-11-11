Notebook: Bean Questionable for Saturday

The Rock Chalkboard

Lance Leipold, KU football coordinators expecting progress in final weeks of season | KUsports.com

There’s still time this month, KU’s coaches are quick to point out, to make this final stretch of the 2021 season more memorable than the bulk of September and October, which accounted for most of the team’s current eight-game losing streak. But the coaches also have the longterm in mind when it comes to what they hope to accomplish between now and the end of the final game, against West Virginia on Nov. 27.

Teammates call trio of Kansas freshmen 'perfect' in season-opening win over Michigan State in NYC | KUsports.com

“The young guys were perfect,” junior guard Christian Braun said in a social media interview after the victory. “Those guys came in and provided energy and that’s what we’re going to need. It’s going to take them a while, but if they’re this good, this early, we’re going to have a really good team.”

KU women's basketball blows by SIU-Edwardsville to open season | KUsports.com

The Jayhawks got 59 points from their bench, including a game-high 25 points form senior guard Aniya Thomas and 17 more from super-senior Julie Brosseau in a 98-62 victory.

QB Jason Bean remains 'questionable' for KU football's road game vs. Texas | KUsports.com

“He’s been out there and dressed for the last two days of practice, and things are progressing, so we’ll see,” Leipold said.

Bits o Chalk

Georgia Bulldogs LB Adam Anderson turns himself in to police, charged with rape

Police charged Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson with felony rape on Wednesday after a 21-year-old woman accused him of raping her in an apartment in Athens, Georgia, on Oct. 29.

New Orleans Pelicans' Willie Green focuses on team's approach, not losing streak

"It's not the losing streak. It's not one quarter. It's our approach to this game," Green said. "There were moments in the game where we just didn't have guys who didn't compete hard enough for me. Hard enough for our team. That's a non-negotiable for me. That's the deal. That's who we are. As the leader of this team, I can't have that. I can't have guys on the floor if they aren't going to give 110%."

Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigns, will enroll in alcohol abuse program

Bob Murray has resigned as executive vice president and general manager of the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced on Wednesday. The move is effective immediately, and Murray will enroll in an alcohol abuse program.

Eraser Dust

First Thing: Kyle Rittenhouse case in jeopardy as lawyers seek mistrial | US news | The Guardian

The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy Wednesday when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor.

Biden forced to get real on inflation as the price of nearly everything shoots up - CNNPolitics

"Inflation hurts (Americans') pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday after the government reported consumer prices jumping last month. Over the past 12 months, prices climbed 6.2% -- the biggest increase since November 1990.

Montana primed for infrastructure infusion | Daily Inter Lake

Montana’s stake in the bill includes completion of a pair of lingering tribal water rights settlements, with $300 million directed to the Blackfeet Tribe and $100 million directed to the Crow Tribe, as well as $100 million to rehabilitate the century-old St. Mary’s diversion dam in north-central Montana. The latter investment would cover about a third of the overall funding needed to repair and modernize irrigation infrastructure throughout the Milk River Project area.

Whitefish Security CEO Pleads Guilty to Federal Crimes in Scheme to Defraud Billionaire Goguen - Flathead Beacon

MISSOULA — Matthew A. Marshall, the 51-year-old Whitefish man who conned venture capitalist Michael Goguen out of millions of dollars by claiming to be a former CIA agent engaged in covert missions around the world, pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 to federal crimes of wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Paul Rudd says standing next to Chris Hemsworth on the set of 'Avengers: Endgame' made him wonder why he bothered working out

"I remember on the set of 'Endgame,' I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete," Rudd, who was named 2021's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, told the publication in a new interview. "And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth, and I thought, 'What's the point?' Why even try, 'cause there's that."

