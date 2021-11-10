Notebook: Kansas Mauls Michigan State

The Rock Chalkboard

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji explodes for career-high 29 points to lead No. 3 Kansas past Michigan State at Champions Classic | KUsports.com

Playing like a man possessed and a wily veteran on a court with a bunch of youngsters, the senior from Kansas City, Mo., exploded for a career-high 29 points to lead third-ranked Kansas past Michigan State, 87-74 at the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Overreaction SZN: Some possibly irrational observations from KU's win over Michigan State | Smithology | KUsports.com

Could Ochai Agbaji be one of the best 3-point shooters in the country this year?

The senior shooting guard’s 3-point numbers weren’t insane, but they were more than respectable. Agbaji went 3-for-6 from deep to open his final year in a KU uniform.

Notebook: Bill Self says KU basketball transfer big man Cam Martin will redshirt | KUsports.com

New York City — Super-senior forward Cam Martin did not play during Tuesday’s 87-74 victory over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden because he has decided to redshirt this season.

Quick Recap: No. 3 KU basketball opens season by beating Michigan State in NYC | KUsports.com

The No. 3-ranked Kansas basketball team lived up to its preseason billing in its season debut Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where the Jayhawks handled Michigan State, 87-74.

Already a super-senior, Sam Burt eying a return to KU football in 2022 | KUsports.com

The 6-foot-4, 288-pound D-lineman from Abilene finally made his return to the lineup this past week against Kansas State, making two solo tackles and a quarterback hurry off the bench, after leading the team onto the field prior to the game, carrying a KU flag and waving it at midfield.

Numerous key Jayhawks returning as KU women's basketball opens season | KUsports.com

Through it all, Kersgieter, junior guard Zakiyah Franklin, senior guard Aniya Thomas and sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti — KU’s four returning starters — all got in-game experience in several tight Big 12 contests. So did five returning rotation players: super-senior guard Julie Brosseau, sophomore guard Mia Vuksic, redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater, junior center Chisom Ajekwu and sophomore forward Katrine Jessen — all of whom played in at least 19 games and averaged double-figure minutes.

Bits o Chalk

Woman files lawsuit against Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, who denies allegations and says he was one assaulted

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook allegedly abused a former girlfriend, causing a concussion, during an altercation at his home last year, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported, citing a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined for COVID-19 protocol violations, source says

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The NFL's review of the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols was completed Tuesday, and a league source said the team was fined $300,000, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Miami Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined

Denver Nuggets star and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay for forcefully pushing Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the back on Monday night.

Trevor Keels, Paolo Banchero lead Duke to win over Kentucky as Blue Devils open Mike Krzyzewski's final season

NEW YORK -- Tuesday was the start of Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour. Tuesday was also the start of Paolo Banchero's push to be the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft.

Eraser Dust

Brian Williams says he is leaving NBC after 28 years with the network – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams told his colleagues. “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

Federal judge denies Trump's attempt to withhold records from January 6 committee - CNNPolitics

(CNN)A federal judge will allow the US House to access hundreds of pages of documents from Donald Trump's presidency leading up to and about the January 6 attack at the US Capitol, in a forceful rejection of Trump's recent attempts to control information from his White House.

COP26 draft deal calls on countries to boost emissions cuts by end of 2022. Here's what else is in it - CNN

It "recognizes that limiting global warming to 1.5 °C by 2100 requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net zero around mid-century," using language that is in line with the latest UN climate science report.

The IRS is cracking down on digital payments. Here's what it means for you - CNN

Payment app providers will have to start reporting to the IRS a user's business transactions if, in aggregate, they total $600 or more for the year. A business transaction is defined as payment for a good or service.

What’s the Deal With ‘Seinfeld’? | Vanity Fair

So easy it’s almost dangerous. Seinfeld is like the anti-binge show, a series very much designed to be watched amid all the other crap on TV on a Thursday night. In single half-hour chunks, its characters are like a balm, implicitly forgiving you for every unkind word you’ve considered saying, for every time you ranked getting laid over showing up for your loved ones. But for more than a few episodes at a time, these people and their concerns—so self-absorbed, so entitled, so stupid—are a little deadening to watch.

Travis Scott Partied at Dave & Buster’s After Deadly Astroworld Concert: Report

Travis Scott went to Dave & Buster’s for an afterparty following his deadly Astroworld show on Friday night, TMZ reports. The rapper was reportedly still unaware of the lethal chaos that unfolded right in front of him at the time. Drake hosted the bash after performing at the festival, also reportedly ignorant of the eight people who had died, the dozens who were hospitalized, and the hundreds who were treated onsite. Scott learned of the tragedy at the party, according to TMZ, and when he heard the news, he left the get-together. The victims of the crowd surge ranged in age from 14 to 27. Scott, who has pledged to pay the associated funeral costs, faces multiple lawsuits from victims and their families.

Leslie Van Houten: Parole recommended for Manson follower for fifth time - CBS News

A California parole panel on Tuesday recommended for the fifth time that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be freed from prison, decisions previously rejected by two governors.

Whitefish man to plead guilty in federal fraud case | Daily Inter Lake

Marshall allegedly asked “John Doe” to fund “off the books” missions for the CIA. He also reportedly told the victim the missions would involve assault teams he would lead on rescue and other operations in foreign countries.

According to court documents, the victim wired a total of $2.3 million to Marshall, who allegedly used the money for personal living expenses, personal travel, as well as loans and gifts to friends and business associates.