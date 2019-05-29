Notebook: Whats Next After Kansas Misses on Recruit? Dotson to Make his Decision Today

Kansas News

Kansas point guard Devon Dotson to make, announce stay-or-go decision Wednesday | KUsports.com

“He’s younger than I am,” said Dana when asked if he or Devon were nervous about the decision at hand. “I’ve made a bunch of decisions before, but he’s still young. But I do feel like it’s a win-win situation and either one has a bunch of advantages. That’s been our message to him and that’s what the coaches at Kansas have been saying, too.”

5-star target R.J. Hampton passes on KU to head overseas | KUsports.com

No, Hampton has not found a loophole in the NBA’s age restriction. Instead, the 6-foot-5 guard from Little Elm, Texas, ranked No. 6 overall in the 2019 class by Rivals.com will be heading to the other side of the world to play at least one season of professional basketball with the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League.

Secrets of KU basketball ticket sales at center of lawsuit in Lawrence, prompted by dueling brokers | KUsports.com

The University of Kansas says in its ticket broker agreement that it wants every men’s basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse “completely sold out for the highest amount of revenue.”

After Hampton decision, Kansas drops in Top 25 and 1

“Hampton's decision to bypass college is a big blow to Kansas — which projected as a top-five team with him on the roster,” Parrish wrote. “Without him, I've dropped the Jayhawks to 12th in the 2019-20 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason college basketball rankings. And they'll drop even more — thanks in part to a recruiting class that doesn't feature a single top-50 prospect — if Devon Dotson doesn't withdraw from the NBA Draft later this week. So stay tuned.”

RJ Hampton says he would have picked Kansas if he didn't go pro

“Next year I will be going overseas to play in the Australian Basketball League with the New Zealand Breakers," Hampton said on the show. "I just think my dream has never been to play college basketball. My dream has always been to get to the next level and to play in the NBA. So I think this is the best route for me to live like a pro and play with grown men every day and not have to juggle books and basketball and just focus on my main goal.”

Other Sports News

Wade: Should have talked to LSU right away

LSU coach Will Wade expressed regret Tuesday for the actions that led to his suspension during the SEC and NCAA tournaments while categorically denying allegations levied by Emanuel "Book" Richardson during the college basketball corruption trial in federal court in New York City.

Durant travels to Toronto ahead of Games 1, 2

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant traveled on the team's charter to Toronto on Tuesday ahead of Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, even though he has been officially ruled out of Game 1 with a strained right calf.

Curry favored to win elusive NBA Finals MVP

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the betting favorite to be named NBA Finals MVP -- an honor that has eluded the two-time MVP and three-time champion.

Rise above it or drown - How elite NBA athletes handle pressure

EVEN THOUGH HE knew better, because he'd been in this same situation dozens of times before, Steph Curry, the consummate marksman and champion, who just 40 days earlier had been named the first unanimous MVP in NBA history, couldn't help himself.

New agent rule leaves Div. II player in limbo

The new NCAA rule designed to help players explore their NBA draft potential by allowing them to sign with an agent and still return to school surprisingly doesn't apply to all college players.

Other News

Tornado rips through Kansas City suburbs as storm moves east | Breaking | kctv5.com

A vicious storm tore through the Kansas City area, spawning tornadoes that downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and injured at least a dozen people in the latest barrage of severe weather.

Dangerous floods leave Plains, Midwest 'at the mercy of Mother Nature'

The 3,000 electronic games and gaming tables are silent at River Spirit Casino Resort as the water encroaches, idling more than 1,500 employees in an eerie scene threatening to repeat itself in flood-soaked communities across the Midwest and the Great Plains.

Sustaining the Tourism Juggernaut - Flathead Beacon

When summertime hits the Flathead Valley, it’s impossible to ignore the role tourism plays in the valley’s economy – the roads are full of cars and RVs, the campgrounds and hotel rooms are bustling, and Glacier National Park is packed with folks looking to get to know their national playground.

White campground manager fired after pulling gun on black couple having a picnic - The Washington Post

Instead, within minutes of their arrival, the young black couple were facing down a white campground manager who pulled out a gun and told them to leave.

Ranking grilled foods, with hot dogs No. 1 - SBNation.com

1. Hot dogs