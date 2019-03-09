Kansas Mauls, Dismantles Baylor

The only thing on the line in Saturday's game against Baylor was the 3 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament, but Kansas ultimately got the job done with a 78-70 victory.

Neither team was able to get much of an advantage in the first half, with Baylor shooting poorly and KU giving the ball away a few too many times. At the half, Kansas held just a 32-29 advantage, and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Dedric Lawson had just 6 points and 3 rebounds.

That changed in a big way as Kansas took over in the second half. It never turned into a blowout, but the Jayhawks held Baylor at arm's length down the stretch. This was thanks largely in part to a big performance by Lawson, who went for 17 points and 11 rebounds in the final 20 minutes as KU wrapped up a 12-6 conference slate.

KU will now play 6 seed Texas Thursday night around 8:30pm at the Sprint Center in the Big 12 quarterfinals.