Kansas at Oklahoma Open Game Thread

Kansas looks for a big road win to keep pace in the Big 12, as the Jayhawks trail K-State and Texas Tech by a full game for first place in the conference.

Kansas comes into this matchup at 22-7. Last time out, the Jayhawks slipped past Oklahoma State in Stillwater for a 72-67 victory.

Oklahoma enters the contest at 18-11. The Sooners are coming off a 92-80 home victory over West Virginia in Norman. OU has won 3 of its last 4 following a five-game losing streak.

Kansas leads the all-time series with Oklahoma 148-67. The Jayhawks have a 52-43 record in Norman, but are just 19-18 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

KU has won 6 of its last 7 matchups with OU and 19 of the last 22. Bill Self is 8-4 in Norman while at Kansas, however, KU is just 3-3 there over the past six seasons.

KU’s win against Oklahoma State on Saturday was the program’s 1,100th conference victory. Kansas began conference play in 1908.

So far in this season, Kansas has a .500 record in games away from Allen Fieldhouse this year, at 7-7.

