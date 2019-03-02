Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to close out the season on a 4-game winning streak, with game 2 in Stillwater, OK today against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They seem to always have trouble down there, so asking if the win today is a legitimate question. So our crew got together to tell you what was going to happen so the suspense can stop killing you.

Fizzle406: Bill Self is 3-7 at oklahoma state. This Kansas team is garbage on the road. That means the streak officially ends today. Lets start a new one next year. OSU 74, Kansas 69

dnoll5: I don’t really care that this game is on the road. Oklahoma State isn’t good. KU has to win. They will. Kansas 70, OSU 55.

Kyle_Davis21: Texas Tech hit a ton of threes against Kansas and then was ice cold against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State hit a ton of threes against Texas Tech. Will the Cowboys go ice cold against Kansas? I hope. I’ll say they hit a few, but not as many as Wednesday and it’s not quite enough. Kansas gets another road win, finally. Kansas 73, OSU 65

David: I do think we won this one, but I also don’t think it’ll be easy. The road is a terrible place for this squad. I think we hit the gas in the second half to pull away and win, but we won’t beat the spread. Kansas 71, Oklahoma State 66

Andy Mitts: As I mentioned on the podcast, I’m worried about the fact that Oklahoma State has two phenomenal 3-point shooters in Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa. If they are both hot for the whole game, there is no way that Kansas can keep up. The only solace I have is that Kansas should dominate play down low, and we may be in for another huge Mitch Lightfoot game. I think Waters gets hot early as OSU jumps out to a quick double-digit lead, Kansas comes back, then Dziagwa does just enough to keep the game close down the stretch. Kansas 78, Oklahoma State 76.