Notebook: Kansas Mauls Baylor; No Seniors Maul Senior Night; Arod Mauls Engagement

KU basketball vs. Baylor: Quick recap and instant analysis

After a closely contested first half, KU used a 13-3 run early in the second half to take its lead to double-digits. From there, Baylor was never able to make it a one-possession game. Despite a strong finish from the Bears, the Jayhawks were able to hang on and get the win.

Benton Smith: Dedric Lawson knew he had to be better and delivered | KUsports.com

Halfway through the Kansas basketball team’s regular season finale, the Jayhawks only held a one-possession lead against Baylor, and it didn’t take a deep dive into the first-half footage or box score to figure out why.

Kansas visit was "first class" for Hampton and his family | KU Basketball Recruiting Scoop with Matt Scott | KUsports.com

Class of 2020 point guard, R.J. Hampton, and his family wrapped up his 48-hour official visit to Kansas shortly after KU's 78-70 win over Baylor Saturday afternoon. According to Hampton's father, Rod, the visit couldn't have gone better for Hampton and his family.

Judge rules NCAA can't limit player benefits tied to education

Wilken's ruling, if not appealed, will prevent the NCAA and its member schools from fixing or limiting player compensation "related to education" for Division I basketball players (men and women) and FBS football players. Those are the three major revenue sports in college athletics.

Meet Thomas MacVittie: KU football's potential starting QB

As the story goes, while Miles was at LSU, he tried to jump into the recruitment of MacVittie, a three-star quarterback at the time. But MacVittie had already committed to Pittsburg and coach Pat Narduzzi.

Where KU basketball stands heading into the postseason

It doesn’t have to be an Earth-shattering announcement, but such verbiage usually indicates the 16th-year KU coach has had something on his mind for enough time to really think through it. In this case, it was the makeup of his team that drew a pop-culture reference following KU’s 78-70 win over Baylor to close out the regular season.

How a halftime challenge, flagrant foul sparked Dedric Lawson

The night before Kansas defeated Baylor 78-70, Lawson went into the gym and put up shots. That isn’t anything abnormal. Many players get up extra shots the night before a game. But this time was different for Lawson. Instead of moving all over the court to get up shots, Lawson exclusively shot from the paint.

Media praises Kansas for win over Baylor

Already locked into their seeds for the NCAA Tournament, Kansas showed pride in the second half as the Jayhawks turned a three-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage heading into the game's final five minutes, with the Jayhawks eventually holding off the Makai Mason-less Bears 78-70. The game gave Kansas a sweep of Baylor, gave the Jayhawks more positive momentum heading into next week's Big 12 Tournament and finished off an undefeated season at Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks, an amazing mark considering how many variables Kansas faced through the year.

'She said yes': A-Rod reveals engagement to J.Lo

Former major league slugger Alex Rodriguez announced his engagement to actress and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

Birmingham vs. Villa marred by disgraceful scenes as fan punches Jack Grealish

Birmingham's Championship match at home to rivals Aston Villa (live on ESPN+) was marred by disgraceful scenes early in the first half as a supporter ran onto the pitch and threw a punch at the back of Jack Grealish's head.

LSU fans deride AD during SEC title-clinching rout

- With the SEC title on the line in a matchup against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, fans showered LSU athletic director Joe Alleva with loud boos and expletive-filled chants at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Sources: Ball joins Ingram, shut down for season

Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the Los Angeles Lakers' fading season, sources confirmed to ESPN, joining teammate Brandon Ingram on the sideline for the rest of the team's disappointing campaign.

Grading the Antonio Brown trade from Steelers to Raiders - Who won?

The Antonio Brown trade, at its core, is about money. It's about a lot of other things -- power, respect, aging and double standards all come to mind -- but at the end of the day, this is a trade about money, which is why I didn't think it was going to happen. I'm not sure there's been a swap like this in recent memory, in which a superstar player on a veteran deal was dealt away in the prime of his career without offering his team any sort of salary-cap savings.

FSU's Martin 1st NCAA coach ever to hit 2K wins

Florida State's Mike Martin, already the winningest coach in college baseball history, became the first NCAA coach in any sport with 2,000 wins, reaching the mark with Saturday's 5-2 victory over Virginia Tech in the second game of a doubleheader in Tallahassee, Florida.

No survivors in Ethiopian Airlines crash en route to Kenya | Fox News

An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia's capital on Sunday morning, killing all 157 on board, authorities said, as grieving families rushed to airports in Addis Ababa and the destination, Nairobi. More than 30 nationalities were among the dead.

Why Some Republicans Voted Against the Antibigotry Resolution - The New York Times

Mr. Brooks said he voted against the resolution because its “failure to specifically state opposition to discrimination against Caucasian-Americans and Christians, while reflective of Socialist Democrat priorities and values is, by omission, fatal to the bill.”

An Unvaccinated Boy Got Tetanus. His Oregon Hospital Stay: 57 Days and $800,000. - The New York Times

A 6-year-old boy was playing on a farm when he cut his forehead, a laceration that was simple enough to tend to at home.