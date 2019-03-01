Notebook: Update on Garrett Injury; kufball adds to staff; judge tells NCAA to get lost

Kansas News

Marcus Garrett still not back to 100 percent | KUsports.com

Two games into his return to the rotation, Kansas guard Marcus Garrett still hasn’t reached a point where his coach can expect the sophomore to perform at his absolute best.

Jayhawks looking to play with urgency with 2 crucial road games looming | KUsports.com

With the days remaining in the regular season numbered, so, too, are the opportunities for the Kansas basketball team to finally turn a corner and — just maybe — win at least a share of the Big 12 title.

A look inside Marcus Garrett's recovery from his ankle injury

Marcus Garrett is not typically the most talkative member of the KU basketball team, but there was an obvious difference in his tone and mood as he spoke to the media as part of the Jayhawks' pre-Oklahoma State interview session on Thursday afternoon.

Bill Self pleased with what he's seen from Devon Dotson

Kansas basketball has a Big 12 player of the year candidate who is likely to end up on an All-American team. He leads the team in points and rebounds, and he has been as much a reason as any as to why the Jayhawks — even down from the last few years — are in a position to potentially earn a share of a 15th-straight Big 12 title despite massive losses throughout the current season to key players.

Judge denies NCAA request in college basketball corruption court case to 'obtain materials' | KUsports.com

A federal judge on Thursday denied the NCAA’s request to obtain unreleased information gathered by the FBI for a college basketball corruption court case, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

10 quotes from Bill Self's weekly media session

Entering the final stretch of Big 12 play, the Jayhawks sit at 21-7 on the year and at 10-5 against Big 12 opponents. The Jayhawks have three wins against KenPom.com's top-10 ranked teams in Michigan State (No. 4), Tennessee (No. 8) and Texas Tech (No. 9), plus a handful of victories over teams ranked in the top 45 in Marquette, Wofford, Villanova, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas State.

KU players, Bill Self talk creating energy for 11 a.m. tip

Kansas will face its penultimate road test this Saturday as the Jayhawks travel to Stillwater, Okla., to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oklahoma State enters the game with a 7-6 record at Gallagher-Iba Arena. KU will look to improve upon its 2-7 road record in order to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive.

Assistant strength coach Belton heading to Kansas

Keith Belton, USC's assistant strength and conditioning coach, is set to join the staff at Kansas per his Instagram account and confirmation from several players. Belton posted a photo of the Kansas Jayhawk on Tuesday with the caption "ROCK CHALK JAYHAWK!"

Other Sports News

Baseball's LeBron? How we were right -- and wrong -- about $330M man Bryce Harper

For most of us, the Bryce Harper Story began almost a decade ago with a headline: "Baseball's LeBron." In Tom Verducci's profile of a Las Vegas teenager who was so much better than everybody else, we were offered that rarest of baseball phenomena: the predictable prospect.

Russia to bar athletes drinking beer at doping tests

Citing "aggressive" athletes and interference with drug-testing results, Russia has barred sportspeople from drinking alcohol when they're tested for banned substances.

Ex-Baylor DE Oakman found not guilty of rape

A Texas jury has found former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman not guilty of raping another student in 2016.

Witten to return to Cowboys, leaving MNF booth

Witten is leaving ESPN's Monday Night Football and returning to the playing field less than a year after announcing his retirement. Sources told ESPN that the tight end is getting a one-year deal worth $3.5 million that can max out at $5 million, including roster bonuses and incentives.

Harden drops 58 to guide Rockets past Heat

As far as they were concerned, Harden's 58 points and 10 assists were practically a footnote in the Rockets' 121-118 comeback win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Other News

Kalispell updates school crossing signs | KECI

The city of Kalispell recently updated crossing signs in school zones.

It's The Perfect Time To Return To Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Recently, a friend of mine started playing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the first time. This has had an interesting side effect: Any time I try to play anything else, I just wish I were playing Breath of the Wild. My ironclad resolve to continue making my way through games I hadn’t yet played lasted two days. So anyway, I’m playing Breath of the Wild again.

Death-row inmate says cryptic last words before fight breaks out at execution | Fox News

"That'll be five dollars," Billie Wayne Coble, 70, of Waco, reportedly said. He told the five witnesses in attendance to "take care," according to reports. Although what Coble meant by the cyptic remark was unclear, it was likely a reference to his nickname, "$5 Bill," according to the Dallas Morning News.

Man Faked His Own Kidnapping to Avoid Paying Out Super Bowl Betting Pool: Police

Sixty-year-old New York man Robert Brandel was charged with a scheme to defraud and falsely reporting an incident after he was discovered tied up in his pickup truck in a parking lot 30 miles north of Buffalo. New York state troopers say they discovered him in the backseat of his extended-cab truck with a rope tied around his neck and attached to the headrest, his hands and ankles bound with duct tape. He told officers that two men who were involved in a Super Bowl squares betting pool he ran had stolen $16,000 from him before driving him around for two days and then leaving him in the parking lot. “This elaborate story was fabricated because Brandel was running a $50,000 payout Super Bowl pool in which he made up names on some of the squares hoping to win and take most of the winnings,” according to a police statement.