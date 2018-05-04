Notebook: Fire Everyone in the KU Athletics Administration

Matt Baty, who is the associate athletics director in charge of fundraising for Kansas Athletics (aka the Williams Fund), is blaming the fans, supporters, and donors instead of the administration taking responsibility for bad coaching hires. He says the fan base is the main problem with Kansas football because (heaven forbid) they demand wins, and that if KU would only keep a coach for more than three years things would be better.

Because apparently firing incompetent coaches is the problem, not hiring them in the first place. As if David Beaty is going to turn into Urban Meyer if we give him two more years. Criminy.

The stupidity and incompetence of the leadership in this athletic department is staggering. Fire everyone.

Kansas safety Mike Lee, one of KU’s most outspoken trash-talkers, is enjoying playing with former teammate Corione Harris again.

Here are some burning offseason football questions that a KU fan tries to tackle. FYI, needs moar Jeff Monken in the “If not Beaty, then who?” section.

If you’re a recruitnik, Matt Tait keeps you updated on some 2019 and 2020 targets, including 2019 5-star forward Matthew Hurt.

Fran “call a foul a foul” Fraschilla arrived late to Bill Self’s fantasy basketball camp after the plane he was on was forced into an emergency landing in Springfield, MO.

Kansas baseball will try to pick up its first Big 12 win this weekend (0-15).

KU softball needs to sweep Iowa State this weekend to make the Big 12 Tournament.

In other news...

A Blue Springs seventh grade girl already has two Division 1 scholarship offers, with more likely on the way.

Matt Ryan is the NFL’s first $30M per year player (guaranteed).

CBSSports’ Ben Kercheval comes up with an interesting way of ranking college football coaches - but not all of them. Shocker, David Beaty didn’t make any of the lists.

May the Fourth be with you.