Kansas at Arizona State Open Game Thread

By Mike.Plank
NCAA Basketball: Stanford at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas hits the road for the final time before Big 12 play begin as the Jayhawks head southwest for a matchup at Arizona State.

Kansas comes into this matchup at 10-0. Last time out, the Jayhawks mauled South Dakota State 89-53.

Arizona State enters the contest at 8-2. The Sun Devils are coming off an 81-65 road loss at Vanderbilt.

Kansas and Arizona State have met 10 times on the basketball court, with the two schools splitting the series evenly at 5-5. ASU won the most recent matchup last December in Allen Fieldhouse by a 95-85 score.

Arizona State is 3-0 against Kansas in Tempe.

KU’s last nonconference “true road” loss was on Dec 22, 2014, at Temple, exactly four years ago today.

It’s about gametime, so...

