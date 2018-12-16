Notebook: Kansas Mauls Villanova

Kansas News

Media wowed by Lawson, Vick in big Kansas win

The win means Kansas is likely to retain its spot as the nation's No. 1 team — No. 2 Duke was off this week — and sets up the Jayhawks for what could be one of the bigger challenges of the non-conference slate, a road trip to Arizona State next week.

Benton Smith: Dedric Lawson thrives in second game as KU's center | KUsports.com

As inviting as that sounds for an aspiring All-American, you’ll have to forgive this Kansas basketball team’s best all-around player for not diving head first into his new role as the Jayhawks’ pseudo center

Why the next two weeks loom as an important time for both Quentin Grimes and KU

It still doesn’t change the reality: The projected lottery pick was a non-factor again for Kansas in Saturday’s 74-71 home victory over Villanova, remaining as the team’s biggest enigma in a zero-point, three-turnover, 14-minute performance.

Jayhawks defeat nemesis Villanova: ‘I know this means a lot to a lot of people’

Kansas senior guard Lagerald Vick remembers agonizing over season-ending losses to Villanova last year in the Final Four and his freshman season in the South Regional final of the NCAA Tournament.

Dedric Lawson picks up slack with Udoka Azubuike out

Udoka Azubuike might be out for a little while. Based off the most recent comments from Bill Self, the big man shouldn't be expected to get back to 100 percent in the next week, meaning it'll be at least a few more games before he's fully ready to go.

Jay Wright on Allen Fieldhouse: 'Hardest place I've ever played'

“When it’s so loud in here, this is the hardest place I’ve ever played to try to make calls, even on a foul shot to talk to the team on the other end," Wright said, before offering some praise for two of the team's players. "I thought Phil [Booth] and Collin [Gillespie] did a great job communicating.”

KU basketball's Udoka Azubuike progressing toward return

“He’s been on the court, not playing, but from a rehab standpoint, like maybe real, real light jumping, stuff like that,” KU coach Bill Self said. ”I think it’s very realistic that he could be 100 percent, obviously, before the first of the year, but to think he’ll be 100 percent Tuesday or Saturday [for KU's next two games], I think that would be a stretch.”

After benching, Lagerald Vick bounces back, lights up Villanova

There was one shot in particular from Lagerald Vick’s 29-point performance in Kansas’ 74-71 win over Villanova that stood out to Vick.

Other Sports News

Week 15 NFL guide - score predictions, playoff scenarios - 2018

We're previewing the Week 15 NFL slate with score predictions for each game from our Nation reporters, what's at stake for the playoff picture and potential draft order from Kevin Seifert, Football Power Index projections from ESPN Stats & Information and much more.

Memphis Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace calls confusion that led to failed 3-team trade 'unfathomable'

"What happened last night was unfathomable. I've never experienced this before," Wallace told reporters.

Lance Stephenson of Los Angeles Lakers gets technical for air guitar taunt

"I guess the refs don't like my little air guitar celebration," Stephenson said after finishing with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in 23 minutes off the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers get triple-doubles from LeBron James, Lonzo Ball

A season ago, LeBron James congratulated Lonzo Ball on becoming the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, breaking James' record. On Saturday, James and Ball set some triple-double history together in the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

QB Alex Smith of Washington Redskins out of hospital after surgeries, infection

After spending days in the hospital and enduring multiple surgeries on his broken leg, Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith finally has been released -- with an encouraging prognosis, no less -- per league sources.

Other News

Former fossil fuels lobbyist to head interior department as Zinke exits | US news | The Guardian

Ryan Zinke’s exit as interior secretary elevates a former lobbyist to the job, meaning the top two US environmental agencies will now be run by people previously paid by industry.

‘Christmas comet' will be visible from Earth on Sunday

“It will be very diffused, a spread-out graying glow,” said Jim Lattis, director of University of Wisconsin Space Place, UW-Madison’s astronomy outreach center. “You’ll see green colors, which is mostly caused by carbon, only if you’re taking photos or you’ve got a pretty good telescope.”

Gun deaths at highest level in 40 years, CDC says

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died from a gunshot wound in 2017. According to the data, 14,542 were murders and 23,854 were ruled a suicide.

If You're Scared Of Math, Your Kids Might Be Too : NPR

But for kids, math anxiety isn't just a feeling, it can affect their ability to do well in school. This fear tends to creep up on students when performance matters the most, like during exams or while speaking in class.