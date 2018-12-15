Kansas welcomes the Wildcats of Villanova to Allen Fieldhouse for a conveniently scheduled rematch of last year’s Final Four.

Kansas comes into this matchup at 8-0. Last time out, the Jayhawks defeated New Mexico State by a 63-60 score.

Villanova enters the contest at 8-3. The ‘Cats are coming off a 78-75 loss to in-state rival Penn (aka the best 16-seed EVER).

Kansas and Villanova have met seven times previously, with ‘Nova holding a 4-3 edge over the ‘Hawks. As alluded to earlier, the most recent matchup was in the 2018 NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, TX, a forgettable (for Kansas fans) 95-79 Villanova romp.

Kansas has won its last 38 games in Allen Fieldhouse as the AP #1 team.

It’s about gametime, so...

